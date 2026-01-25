Two Indian Coast Guard ships arrives in Colombo for official visit

The Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) Varaha and Atulya arrived today at the Colombo Harbour for an official visit and were welcomed in accordance with naval traditions by the Navy.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varaha, 96.2-meter length Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), is commanded by Commandant Ashvini Kumar, while the 50-meter length Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Atulya is under the command of Commandant Anit Kumar Mishra.

The visiting ships are scheduled to participate in exercises with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The visit provides an opportunity to further enhance professional interaction between the Indian and Sri Lankan Coast Guards.