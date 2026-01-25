Several injured following collision involving lorry and ambulance in Habarana

January 25, 2026   05:33 pm

An accident involving a lorry and an ambulance has been reported along the Dambulla–Habarana main road in Habarana, police stated.

As a result of the incident that occurred this afternoon, the driver and the assistant of the lorry sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Dambulla General Hospital for treatment.

The patient being transported in the ambulance also sustained injuries, while the ambulance driver and a female staff member were injured in the collision. Injured individuals were subsequently admitted to the Dambulla General Hospital.

The Habarana Police have initiated investigations into the accident.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the ambulance was travelling from Dambulla towards Habarana, while the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction, from Habarana towards Dambulla.

According to the Habarana Police, the accident was caused by negligent driving on the part of the lorry driver.

