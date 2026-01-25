School closed in Nawalapitiya over landslide risk cleared to reopen after two months

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) today (25) issued the necessary recommendation to recommence academic activities at the Anuruddha Kumara Primary School in Nawalapitiya, which had been closed for nearly two months due to the risk of a landslide.

On November 27, following adverse weather conditions, the protective retaining wall of a temple, located above the school premises, collapsed due to a landslide.

As a result, the school was closed for approximately two months in accordance with recommendations issued by the NBRO.

With the commencement of the first school term of the new year, classes from Grade 1 to Grade 5 could not be conducted, leading to a tense situation and significant disagreement among parents and education authorities.

Parents alleged that the failure to remove the displaced soil mass and reopen the school was due to political disagreements.

Accordingly, following a fresh inspection conducted today at the site, Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) Geologist Samantha Bogahapitiya issued the required technical criteria and recommendations to facilitate the reopening of the school.