Speaker interdicting Deputy Secretary General of Parliament without hearing sets dangerous precedent: Sajith

Speaker interdicting Deputy Secretary General of Parliament without hearing sets dangerous precedent: Sajith

January 25, 2026   07:02 pm

The Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne interdicting the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne from his post, allegedly without even giving a hearing sets a dangerous precedent, the Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has stated.

Opposition Leader Premadasa noted that in any democracy, officials are given a hearing before they are punished.

The incident related to the removal of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament from his post is very concerning and makes it feel very personal in nature, he added.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Opposition Leader Premadasa said he will strongly register his protest in Parliament pertaining to the incident.

Deputy Secretary General Chaminda Kularatne was suspended with effect from Friday (23).

The decision to suspend Kularatne, was taken by the Parliament Staff Advisory Committee (SAC), chaired by Speaker of House Jagath Wickramaratne.

The decision is reportedly linked to certain alleged irregularities concerning his appointment to the position.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

GMOA's 48-hour token strike continues for second consecutive day (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

Sri Lanka Police warns public regarding surging cybercrimes threat (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)

Teachers, parents continue to protest demanding Grade 6 reforms (English)