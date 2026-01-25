Speaker interdicting Deputy Secretary General of Parliament without hearing sets dangerous precedent: Sajith

The Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne interdicting the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne from his post, allegedly without even giving a hearing sets a dangerous precedent, the Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has stated.

Opposition Leader Premadasa noted that in any democracy, officials are given a hearing before they are punished.

The incident related to the removal of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament from his post is very concerning and makes it feel very personal in nature, he added.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Opposition Leader Premadasa said he will strongly register his protest in Parliament pertaining to the incident.

Deputy Secretary General Chaminda Kularatne was suspended with effect from Friday (23).

The decision to suspend Kularatne, was taken by the Parliament Staff Advisory Committee (SAC), chaired by Speaker of House Jagath Wickramaratne.

The decision is reportedly linked to certain alleged irregularities concerning his appointment to the position.