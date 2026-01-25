Police Officer arrested in connection with priest assault incident suspended?

January 25, 2026   07:24 pm

An officer attached to the Gampaha Division Crimes Investigation Bureau’s motorcycle squad, who was taken into custody in connection with the alleged assault on a Catholic priest, has been reportedly suspended from duty.

According to police, the priest was travelling by motorcycle from Udugampola, Gampaha towards Kirindiwita last night (24) when, based on certain suspicions, police officers signaled him to stop his motorcycle.

However, the priest reportedly did not comply and continued riding for approximately one kilometer, police stated.

Police noted that the officers subsequently approached the priest, stopped the motorcycle and then an altercation occurred during which the priest was allegedly assaulted and required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, six police officers who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Catholic priest in Gampaha have been remanded until tomorrow (26).

The group of officers Gampaha Division Crimes Investigation Bureau was remanded after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today.

The group of suspects includes three sergeants and three constables.

