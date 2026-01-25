Bangladesh said on Sunday (Jan 25) it was “surprised” and “shocked” that India had allowed fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to make a public address in New Delhi.

Hasina, 78, fled to neighbouring India in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her iron-fisted 15-year rule. She made her first public speech since then in an audio address to a packed press club in Delhi on Friday.

She was found guilty in absentia by a Dhaka court in November of incitement, issuing an order to kill and inaction to prevent atrocities and was sentenced to be hanged.

“The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked,” Dhaka’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech ... constitute a clear affront to the people and the government of Bangladesh.”

It said allowing Hasina to make the speech set “a dangerous precedent” that could “seriously impair bilateral relations”.

Bangladesh voters go to the polls on Feb 12 to choose new leaders after a period of turmoil that followed the overthrow of Hasina’s autocratic government.

Hasina said in her audio address that “Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections” under interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

More than 100,000 people watched the address, which was broadcast online.

Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, but New Delhi has yet to comment on the request.

India’s past support for Hasina has frayed relations between the South Asian neighbours since her overthrow.

Source: AFP

- Agencies