Complaints received regarding scams impersonating Deputy Minister

In a Facebook post, he said that complaints have been received regarding a fraudulent individual impersonating the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development and requesting money.

He requested the public NOT to share money or personal details with such individuals and to report any suspicious activity immediately to the police or relevant authorities.