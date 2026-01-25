Pakistan Navy evacuates ailing Sri Lankan on merchant vessel

Pakistan Navy evacuates ailing Sri Lankan on merchant vessel

January 25, 2026   10:21 pm

The Pakistan Navy on Saturday successfully conducted the medical evacuation of a Sri Lankan national on the high seas, approximately 1,500 kilometres off Pakistan’s coast.

A statement by the navy said that PNS ships Tabuk and Moawin successfully conducted the medical evacuation of a Sri Lankan national requiring “urgent medical attention” on an Indonesian-flagged merchant vessel (MV) Grey Palm.

“The operation was initiated following a formal request from [the] Sri Lankan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for [the] provision of medical assistance to a Sri Lankan national crew member in critical condition onboard MV Grey Palm, positioned 800 nautical miles (approximately 1,500 kilometres) from Pakistan’s coast,” the statement said.

The Pakistan Navy dispatched its ships as first responders and evacuated the Sri Lankan crew member along with an attendant, it said. Subsequently, the patient was immediately provided with the necessary treatment aboard the navy vessel, it added.

“The Sri Lankan authorities and family of the individual thanked Pakistan for [the] prompt response and support,” the statement said.

Source: The Express Tribune 

--Agencies

