Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

January 26, 2026   06:29 am

Several spells of showers in Northern, North-central, Eastern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (26), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Matara, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

