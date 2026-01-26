Gold tops $5,000 for first time ever, adding to historic rally

Gold tops $5,000 for first time ever, adding to historic rally

January 26, 2026   06:39 am

The price of gold has risen above $5,000 (£3,659) an ounce for the first time, extending a historic rally that saw the precious metal jump by more than 60% in 2025.

It comes as tensions between the US and NATO over Greenland have added to growing concerns about financial and geopolitical uncertainty.

US President Donald Trump’s trade policies have also worried markets. On Saturday he threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China.

Gold and other precious metals are seen as a so-called safe-haven assets that investors buy in times of uncertainty.

Demand for gold has also been driven by a range of other factors including higher-than-usual inflation, the weak US dollar, buying by central banks around the world and as the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again this year.

Wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Washington seizing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, have also helped push up the price of gold.

On Friday, silver topped $100 an ounce for the first time, building on its almost 150% rise last year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)