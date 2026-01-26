GMOA to launch indefinite trade union action today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide indefinite trade union action from 8.00 a.m. today (26).

The decision has been taken owing to the alleged failure by the Ministry of Health to implement agreed solutions.

The union’s Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, stated that the strike will be implemented through five trade union actions.

Accordingly, the measures include:

Not issuing prescriptions for medicines that are unavailable at clinics and the Outpatient Department (OPD) to be purchased from outside pharmacies. Not issuing prescriptions or recommendations to obtain laboratory tests that are unavailable within the hospital system from external laboratories or private hospitals. Not permitting the establishment of new units within the hospital system if the approved number of doctors cannot be provided or if such approvals have not been granted. Not extending support to certain clinics and health camps conducted for political purposes or political requirements. Doctors withdrawing from duties at hospitals, clinics, and OPDs if they are not provided with an assistant officer to support patient examinations.

Speaking further, Dr. Wijesinghe said:

“These five trade union actions that we are commencing from tomorrow are not about refusing to work. We will continue to work, but only within an environment where it is possible to do so. If the necessary facilities are not provided, the responsibility for the collapse of the free health service will rest with the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, and the government.

Furthermore, a Central Committee meeting will be convened on Wednesday (28), at which further decisions regarding additional trade union action will be taken. Accordingly, this continuous trade union action will be intensified day by day. If the health system or patient care services collapse at any point as a result of these actions, the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, and the government must take full responsibility.”