Suspect arrested with over 3 kg of Ice in Bambalapitiya

January 26, 2026   08:31 am

A suspect has been arrested while in possession of over 3 kilograms of ‘Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 30 million.  

The arrested individual has been identified as a close associate of underworld figures ‘Welioya Priyantha’ and ‘SF Jagath’, who are allegedly involved in organised criminal activities and large-scale drug trafficking and are currently believed to be hiding overseas.

The arrest was made by officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) during an operation carried out within the Bambalapitiya Police Division.

During the operation, STF officers seized 3 kilograms and 16 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), along with a mobile phone and two electronic weighing scales.

The suspect was apprehended while travelling on a motorcycle during a temporary roadblock set up along Ridgeway Place, police said.

Subsequently, officers conducted a search at a residence in the Wellawatte area, where the narcotics and related equipment were recovered.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.

