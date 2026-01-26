Two arrested for illegal gem mining in Bogawantalawa

Police have arrested two individuals for engaging in illegal gem mining without a valid license in Bogawantalawa.

The suspects were taken into custody along with mining equipment during a raid conducted in the Tinsinwatta area, following information received by officers attached to the Bogawantalawa Police Station.

The arrested individuals, aged 29 and 43, are residents of the Bogawantalawa area, said police.

Further investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the Bogawantalawa Police.