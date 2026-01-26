Two arrested for illegal gem mining in Bogawantalawa

Two arrested for illegal gem mining in Bogawantalawa

January 26, 2026   08:45 am

Police have arrested two individuals for engaging in illegal gem mining without a valid license in Bogawantalawa. 

The suspects were taken into custody along with mining equipment during a raid conducted in the Tinsinwatta area, following information received by officers attached to the Bogawantalawa Police Station.

The arrested individuals, aged 29 and 43, are residents of the Bogawantalawa area, said police. 

Further investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the Bogawantalawa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)

Implement education reforms with necessary resources - Opposition Leader (English)