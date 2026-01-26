GMOA accuses Health Ministry for non-implementation of agreements

The Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa, stated that the association was compelled to take professional action as previous discussions with the Minister of Health, in which agreements were reached in writing, were not implemented as promised.

Addressing the media, he emphasized that if patient care services were disrupted due to this professional action, full responsibility should be taken by the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, and the Government.

He further noted that if the authorities had properly fulfilled their duties, these trade union actions would not have been necessary.

Dr. Sugathadasa added that the Minister of Health had previously promised, during the budget presentation to Parliament, to recognize medical professionals as a specialized cadre including specialist doctors, medical officers in various grades, and administrative doctors and to introduce a distinct pay structure for them.

However, cabinet approval for this has not yet been granted, he said.

He also pointed out that proposals such as updating the duty allowance, converting additional duty allowance into a permanent allowance, and incorporating it into salaries were supposed to be discussed with treasury officials by January 5, 2026, yet, no satisfactory response has been received to date.

Consequently, following a lack of adequate response even after a two-day token strike, the association decided to implement five trade union actions.

Dr. Sugathadasa stressed that these actions would not affect treatment for emergency patients and that the association would not endanger patient lives.