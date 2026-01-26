Gold prices in Sri Lanka rise in line with global market

The price of a gold sovereign in in Sri Lanka has increased in line with the upward trend in global gold prices.

Traders at the Colombo Pettah gold market report that the price of a gold sovereign has risen by around Rs. 12,000.

Accordingly, the current price of a 24-carat gold sovereign stands at Rs. 362,200, while a 22-carat gold sovereign is priced at Rs. 397,000.

Meanwhile, in the global market, the price of gold has surpassed the USD 5,000 mark per ounce.

Economic analysts predict that gold prices may exceed USD 5,500 per ounce by the end of this year, driven by prevailing global economic conditions.