Govt invites land donations to rebuild homes destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah

January 26, 2026   11:47 am

The project to construct houses for families whose homes were completely destroyed by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ in Sri Lanka is currently underway.

Opportunities have been opened for generous citizens across the island to donate land required for the construction of these houses, the Department of Government Information stated.

The initiative aims to ensure adequate land availability to provide permanent housing solutions for affected families.

Further information regarding this programme can be obtained through the official website, www.rebuildingsrilanka.gov.lk, or by contacting the hotline on 1800. Details of prospective land donors may also be submitted via fax to 011 233 1246.

The government stated that its objective is to ensure no citizen affected by the disaster is left behind and to rebuild their lives to a standard higher than prior to the cyclone.

All philanthropic citizens across the country are invited to actively support the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme and extend assistance to the disaster-affected population.

