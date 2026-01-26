213 Public Health Management Assistants to be appointed tomorrow

213 Public Health Management Assistants to be appointed tomorrow

January 26, 2026   11:47 am

A total of 213 individuals are scheduled to receive appointment letters for the position of Public Health Management Assistant tomorrow (27).

The open competitive examination for recruitment to this position was conducted in 2025, although it was originally planned to be held in 2021.

Approval was granted to recruit 226 candidates for the post. A total of 246 candidates who met the qualifications were interviewed, and 213 were ultimately selected.

The approved staff for the position of Public Health Management Assistants stands at 2,617, of whom 1,906 are currently serving in the health sector. 

