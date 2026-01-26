Another vessel and 5 suspects arrested for supplying narcotics to boats seized in southern seas

Five more suspects and another vessel, suspected of supplying narcotics to the multi-day fishing boats recently intercepted off the southern coast by the Navy with over 290 kg of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), have been taken into custody at the Mirissa Fisheries Harbour.

The arrests were carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vessel, named ‘Dileesha 03’, allegedly supplied the narcotics to the fishing boats previously seized in the southern seas.

The fishing vessels and the initial suspects intercepted by the Navy while transporting the drugs last Friday were brought to Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour yesterday.

Police further stated that the 11 suspects involved in the primary seizure were produced before the court, where a seven-day detention order was obtained for further questioning.