India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday (January 26, 2026) with a grand display of its military prowess that included missiles, warplanes, newly-raised units and lethal weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Mr. Costa and Ms. von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian President’s bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

The major weapon systems displayed included BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher ‘Suryastra’, Main Battle Tank Arjun and an array of indigenously-built military platforms and hardware.

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation’s unity and rich cultural diversity.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies