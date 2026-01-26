Sajith pledges full support for proper implementation of education reforms

January 26, 2026   02:25 pm

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has assured that he would extend his full support if educational reforms are implemented in a proper and effective manner.

The Opposition Leader noted that a large number of children have been adversely affected due to the failure to implement the proposed education reforms at the Grade 6 level.

Although the government has attempted to place responsibility for the suspension of reforms on the opposition, Premadasa emphasized that it was in fact the current administration, led by the President, that halted the implementation of these reforms.

He further stated that hundreds of thousands of parents and students were anticipating the introduction of the Grade 6 reforms, however, the expectations have been undermined due to the government’s decision to postpone them.

Opposition Leader Premadasa also stressed that the reforms should be implemented within the current year, following consultations with experts in the field of education and the removal of inappropriate content.

Additionally, he urged the government to engage with experienced professionals in the education sector and to arrive at progressive and well-informed decisions.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa reiterated that should a formal dialogue be initiated on the matter, the opposition is willing to present its views and extend its cooperation to ensure the proper implementation of the proposed educational reforms.

