Approximately 30% of Sri Lanka’s adult population suffers from mental health issues, Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Madhushani Dias has revealed.

Speaking at a programme held in Colombo today (26), Dr. Dias noted that a significant proportion of those affected are individuals aged 60 or 65 and above.

She stressed that Sri Lanka’s elderly population is increasing at a rapid rate and that numerous challenges have emerged due to the lack of social awareness regarding mental health issues faced by the elderly.

Society often makes decisions based on misconceptions surrounding certain psychological symptoms associated with ageing, frequently dismissing them as normal conditions. As a result, symptoms such as memory loss and depression are often overlooked or neglected among the elderly, Dr. Madhushani Dias said.

Dr. Dias also emphasized that the high prevalence of mental health issues among the elderly has adversely affected their quality of life and has contributed to an increase in physical complications. She further stated that a special unit dedicated to elderly patients was established at the National Institute of Mental Health in 1999, and that it currently operates separate inpatient wards for male and female patients. Dr. Dias added that a day-care treatment centre named “Dheergayu” was recently established, providing psychiatric and behavioral therapy–based medical consultations for the elderly patients.

Loneliness and Social Isolation

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Madhushani Dias stated that loneliness and social isolation have emerged as a serious and alarming global condition faced by societies worldwide, and that the World Health Organization has officially recognized them as a public health concern.

She noted that due to the increasing migration of Sri Lanka’s younger population, the elderly population remaining in the country is becoming increasingly vulnerable to these conditions. Dr. Dias emphasized that children living overseas should, as much as possible, maintain regular contact with their parents through video calls or telephone conversations.

Furthermore, she stated that elderly individuals who experience mental health issues arising from loneliness and social isolation should be encouraged to engage actively with friends and relatives as well as participate in volunteer activities whenever possible, in order to lead more fulfilling lives.

Key Challenges in Elderly Mental Health Care Services in Sri Lanka

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Madhushani Dias also pointed out that although mental health issues among the elderly have become a significant public health concern in Sri Lanka, the absence of an adequate protective and support framework remains a major challenge.

She further explained that elderly individuals living alone frequently face persistent economic and social difficulties, and that insufficient support from both the government and society exacerbates these issues. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to establish effective mechanisms to address and manage mental health challenges faced by the elderly population of Sri Lanka, Dr. Madhushani Dias added.