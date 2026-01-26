2019 Easter Attacks: Case against Hemasiri, Pujith to be taken up once again in March

January 26, 2026   03:07 pm

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed against former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara—who are accused of criminal negligence and failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks despite having received prior intelligence—be taken up again on 23 March.

The case filed by the Attorney General was called before the Colombo High Court today.

During the initial hearing of the case today, both Hemasiri Fernando and Pujith Jayasundara appeared before the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

