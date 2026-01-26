The total export earnings of Sri Lanka in 2025 has been recorded at US$ 17,252.15 million, exceeding the figures recorded in 2024, Sri Lanka Customs data indicates.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s export sector continued its positive growth momentum in 2025, recording a notable y-o-y growth of 5.6 %, the Export Development Board (EDB) noted.

Meanwhile, in December 2025, total exports, comprising both merchandise and services amounted to US$ 1,490.49 million, representing a 3.95 % y-o-y increase.

This performance underscores the resilience of Sri Lanka’s export sector and the effectiveness of policy measures and strategic interventions aimed at expanding market access and strengthening global competitiveness, the EDB stated.

Commenting on the development, Mangala Wijesinghe, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Export Development Board stated that Sri Lanka’s export earnings in 2025 reached US$ 17,252.15 million, achieving over 94.79 % of the export target.

He noted that the performance highlights the resilience and competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s export sector, supported by the recovery of key export markets, sustained production capacity, and the effective implementation of export development strategies.

In December 2025, merchandise exports recorded a 5.88 % y-o-y increase, reaching US$ 1,166.60 million, according to provisional data of Sri Lanka Customs, including estimated figures for Gems and Jewellery and Petroleum Products.

In 2025, merchandise export earnings amounted to US$ 13,579.38 million, reflecting a 6.32 % increase compared to 2024, the EDB added.

During December 2025, services export earnings are estimated to have declined by 2.47 %, reaching US$ 323.89 million. However, on an annual basis, services exports recorded an estimated 2.79 % growth in 2025, totaling US$ 3,672.77 million.

This performance underscores the growing significance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy and its increasing contribution to national export earnings, the EDB added.