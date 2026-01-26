20 injured following accident involving two buses and lorry in Yalkumbura

January 26, 2026   03:29 pm

At least 20 individuals have sustained injuries following an accident involving two buses and a lorry along the Bibile–Badulla Road in Yalkumbura this afternoon (26), police stated.

A private passenger bus traveling from Senapathiya to Bibile collided with a lorry travelling along the Badulla–Bibile route in Senapathiya. The same bus then crashed into a Bibile-bound Badulla bus at around 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the injured individuals have been transported to Bibile Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway.

