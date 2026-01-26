Criminal behavior among youth aged between 16 and 22 years has increased over the past 10 years, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Tharaka Fernando stated.

Dr. Fernando noted that the trend has been revealed through research conducted in the country and that it is also visible worldwide.

Dr. Tharaka Fernando made these remarks while attending a media briefing held to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Institute of Mental Health.

He further noted that, according to statistical data in Sri Lanka around 2015 and 2016, the number of individuals who were prosecuted, convicted and sentenced by courts increased by approximately 200%.

Dr. Fernando emphasized that this is a concerning development and warned that if it continues, prisons will be filled with individuals aged 16 to 22 in the future.

Furthermore, he mentioned that there is a deep-rooted belief in society that the majority of criminals are individuals with mental health issues or those who are “senseless,” but he stated that this is a complete myth.

He further explained that by approaching these individuals with an open mind and providing the necessary treatment, it is possible to bring about positive change.

Dr. Tharaka Fernando also expressed that these individuals often possess creative skills and rehabilitation can be achieved by redirecting the abilities they use for crime toward productive endeavors. He noted that such rehabilitation must be carried out according to scientific methods.

Dr. Fernando further claimed that the largest Forensic Psychiatry Unit in South Asia is based in Sri Lanka.

Elaborating further, he stated that the role of the Forensic Psychiatry Unit involves examining the mental state of patients referred by courts at the time a crime was committed, determining their fitness to stand trial and provide a legal defense, and ensuring social security.