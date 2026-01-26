President to inaugurate programme to restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah

The government has decided to launch a national programme under the theme “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda” to promptly restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and make them available for worship and other religious activities.

Accordingly, the inauguration of the national programme will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake tomorrow (27). The programme will be coordinated by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and is scheduled to commence tomorrow (27) at 10:00 a.m. from the Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in Peacock Hill, Doragalla, Gampola, and at 3:00 p.m. from the Kawatayamuna Purana Rajamaha Viharaya in Matale.

Over a thousand religious, cultural and archaeological sites were damaged in the disaster.

The government aims to initiate immediate restoration work, returning these sites to their original state while safeguarding their historical and cultural value, according to a statement by the President’s Media Division.

The restoration will be carried out with guidance from venerable Maha Sangha and other religious leaders, ensuring the active participation of all stakeholders, the PMD added.