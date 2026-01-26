President to inaugurate programme to restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah

President to inaugurate programme to restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah

January 26, 2026   04:54 pm

The government has decided to launch a national programme under the theme “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda” to promptly restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and make them available for worship and other religious activities.

Accordingly, the inauguration of the national programme will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake tomorrow (27). The programme will be coordinated by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and is scheduled to commence tomorrow (27) at 10:00 a.m. from the Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in Peacock Hill, Doragalla, Gampola, and at 3:00 p.m. from the Kawatayamuna Purana Rajamaha Viharaya in Matale.

Over a thousand religious, cultural and archaeological sites were damaged in the disaster.

The government aims to initiate immediate restoration work, returning these sites to their original state while safeguarding their historical and cultural value, according to a statement by the President’s Media Division.

The restoration will be carried out with guidance from venerable Maha Sangha and other religious leaders, ensuring the active participation of all stakeholders, the PMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Trade unions express views on current situation of education reforms (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

Six police officers remanded over assault on Catholic priest in Gampaha (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.01.25

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)

Cold weather felt across Sri Lanka; Dense fog observed in Nuwara Eliya (English)