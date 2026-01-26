At least nine individuals, including a foreign couple, have been injured following a head-on collision between a car and a van on the Anuradhapura–Kandy main road.

The accident occurred when a car carrying the foreign couple from Anuradhapura towards Colombo collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction, police stated.

The foreign couple and the driver of the car sustained serious injuries, while the other passengers in the van were also injured and were admitted to the Maradankadawala Hospital for treatment. They were transferred to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further medical treatment.

The Maradankadawala Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.