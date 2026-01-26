A Bangladeshi national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to travel to Spain using a forged visa.

He was taken into custody this morning (26) by officials attached to the Immigration and Emigration Department at the BIA.

The suspect had handed over the documents required for his departure to Qatar Airways officials. Due to suspicions regarding the authenticity of the documents, they were handed over to the Airport Immigration and Emigration Department’s Border Surveillance Unit for further examination.

Technical inspections conducted on-site confirmed that the Spanish visa presented by the suspect was a forged one.

Initial investigations revealed that the 27-year-old Bangladeshi national had obtained the forged visa from an official visa-issuing agency for European countries, paying a sum of 25,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately Rs. 63,000).

The Immigration and Emigration Department has handed over the suspect to the Airport Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.