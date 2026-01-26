173 individuals remain missing following Cyclone Ditwah

A total of 173 individuals remain unaccounted due to landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has confirmed.

Among those missing, 69 are from the Kandy District and 38 from the Kegalle District. The DMC further noted that 32 individuals remain missing in the Nuwara Eliya District.

The DMC confirmed that the total number of fatalities resulting from the disaster has risen to 649, with the highest number of deaths recorded in the Kandy District, accounting for 243 individuals.

Additionally, 89 persons in the Badulla District and 81 in the Nuwara Eliya District also succumbed.

The DMC stated that, at present, 6,680 individuals are being accommodated in 85 designated relief centres across the affected areas.