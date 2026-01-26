Station Masters threaten to launch trade union action over unresolved issues

The Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Association has warned that unless existing issues are resolved promptly, it may be compelled to launch trade union action.

In a statement, the association noted that ongoing administrative inefficiencies within the Railway Department have caused significant hardships for both passengers and railway employees.

The statement highlighted that necessary procedures needed to be taken related to recruitment and promotions for station masters have been repeatedly delayed. This has adversely affected the operational efficiency of station masters and negatively impacted the motivation of railway employees, the Railway Station Masters’ Association said.

Furthermore, the association has drawn attention to the decision by the Railway Department to reduce the disaster relief allowance for railway employees to Rs. 250,000, despite the government having increased the allowance to Rs. 400,000 for state employees. The association terms the reduction as a serious grievance.

The statement emphasized that this action constitutes a direct undermining of a government decision and represents a severe injustice to railway employees, against which the association intends to register strong protest.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Association pointed out that inadequate train scheduling, ineffective timetables and operational weaknesses have caused growing difficulties for passengers. It stressed that the department’s administration is directly responsible for these ongoing hardships.