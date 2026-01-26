Specialist warns of growing mental health issues linked to mobile phone addiction

A number of adolescents have developed various mental health disorders as a result of excessive dependence on mobile phones, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Senani Wijethunga has stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (26) in response to a query, Dr. Wijethunga explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, school education was conducted through online platforms due to restrictions on social interaction.

Accordingly, children gradually developed excessive and uncontrolled patterns of mobile phone usage, which has now emerged as a serious concern, she noted. Dr. Wijethunga added that such behavioral addictions have resulted in adolescents being referred for clinical intervention and treatment.

Dr. Wijetunga further stated that an increased number of adolescents who have developed mental health disorders due to substance abuse are also currently receiving medical and psychological treatment.

She added that children between the ages of 13 and 18 are being increasingly referred to specialized clinics for treatment, emphasizing that this trend is evolving into a significant social and public health issue.