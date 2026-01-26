The highest temperature recorded in the country today (26) was 34.6°C, reported from the Katunayake Meteorological Station, the Department of Meteorology noted.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 19.0 °C at the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station.

Moreover, the Department of Meteorology said a few showers may occur in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces tomorrow (27).

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matara, and Hambantota districts.