Coal tender controversy results in significant daily losses  Patali

The country is losing approximately two gigawatt-hours of electricity per day due to the controversial coal tender, former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka has stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (26) on the alleged coal procurement scandal, the former Minister said that the loss incurred is nearly double the amount of the penalty that authorities expect to recover from the supplier.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian D.V. Chanaka recently stated in Parliament that the importation of substandard coal for the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai had resulted in a loss of nearly Rs. 10 billion.

This statement sparked widespread controversy across the country.

The Ministry of Power and Energy then issued a statement noting that a definitive assessment regarding the quality of the coal could not yet be made, as the port quality inspection report has not been released.

The Ministry further stated that, should any deficiencies in coal quality be identified, penalties could be imposed on the supplying company, as previously indicated by Minister of Power and Energy Kumara Jayakody.

Moreover, yesterday it was revealed from the government side that the disputed coal shipment does, in fact, contain quality deficiencies. The disclosure was made by Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.