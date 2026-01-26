Political leaders share stage at 77th Indian Republic Day celebrations in Colombo

Political leaders share stage at 77th Indian Republic Day celebrations in Colombo

January 26, 2026   08:47 pm

A special reception to welcome distinguished guests was held at the India House in Colombo this evening (26) in commemoration of the 77th Republic Day of India.

The event was attended by Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, as the Chief Guest.

Distinguished invitees were received by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and other officials.

Special invitees included Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena, and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as well as leader of the Sarvajana Balaya and entrepreneur Dilith Jayaweera, along with several party leaders, Cabinet Ministers, and Members of Parliament.

During the event, books highlighting the rich historical heritage of both countries were presented. The reception concluded with a dinner attended by all guests.

