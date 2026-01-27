Few showers expected in parts of the island today

A few showers may occur in North-central and Eastern provinces, today (27), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.