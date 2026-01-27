Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife, Shiranthi Rajapaksa, has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

It is reported that she was informed on January 23 to appear before the FCID today (27) at 9.00 a.m. to record a statement.

The FCID stated that the summons was issued in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities related to a bank account maintained under the name ‘Siriliya’ during former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure.

Investigations were initiated for the first time during the ‘Yahapalanaya’ government regarding this incident.

Meanwhile, a notice has also been issued to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, directing him to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (26).

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the notice was issued yesterday morning while Namal Rajapaksa was on an official visit to India.