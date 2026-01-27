Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID

Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID

January 27, 2026   07:10 am

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s wife, Shiranthi Rajapaksa, has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

It is reported that she was informed on January 23 to appear before the FCID today (27) at 9.00 a.m. to record a statement.

The FCID stated that the summons was issued in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities related to a bank account maintained under the name ‘Siriliya’ during former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure. 

Investigations were initiated for the first time during the ‘Yahapalanaya’ government regarding this incident.

Meanwhile, a notice has also been issued to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, directing him to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (26).

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the notice was issued yesterday morning while Namal Rajapaksa was on an official visit to India. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)

Sri Lankan society should not forget crisis - Former chief economic advisor to Indian govt (English)