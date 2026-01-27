President to inaugurate Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda national programme today

To rapidly restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and make them available for worship and other religious activities, the government will launch the national programme “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda”, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (27), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Programme will be coordinated by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs and is scheduled to commence today at 10.00 a.m. from Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in Peacock Hill, Doragalla, Gampola, and at 3:00 p.m. from the Kawatayamuna Purana Rajamaha Viharaya in Matale.

Over a thousand religious, cultural and archaeological sites were damaged in the disaster, the statement said.

The government aims to initiate immediate restoration work, returning these sites to their original state while safeguarding their historical and cultural value.

The restoration will be carried out with guidance from venerable Maha Sangha and other religious leaders, ensuring the active participation of all stakeholders, the statement added.