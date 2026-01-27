84 arrested last year over bribery allegations  CIABOC

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) says that a total of 84 individuals have been arrested in 2025 for accepting bribes.

According to the Commission, the arrests were made during 130 raids conducted island wide between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

The Sri Lanka Police accounted for the highest number of arrests, with 30 police officers taken into custody.

Among them were 13 Police Sergeants, 09 Police Constables, 04 Sub-Inspectors, and 02 Chief Inspectors, CIABOC said.

In addition, 11 individuals attached to institutions under the Ministry of Justice, five officers from the Department of Agricultural and Public Services, three Grama Niladharis, and three officers from Pradeshiya Sabhas were also arrested in connection with bribery-related offences last year.

Meanwhile, the CIABOC stated that 56 individuals were arrested in 2025 following investigations, excluding those apprehended during raids.

Those arrested include former ministers, ministry secretaries, heads of departments, doctors, former chairpersons of Pradeshiya Sabhas, and several other public officials, the Commission said.

Furthermore, in 2025, the CIABOC had filed 115 cases against 153 individuals and concluded 69 cases.

The Commission also revealed that it received 8,409 complaints between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and investigations were initiated into 569 of those complaints.

Meanwhile, CIABOC Director General Ranga Dissanayake stated that everyone has a responsibility to eliminate bribery and corruption in the public service. He made these remarks while speaking at a recent awareness programme for public officials.