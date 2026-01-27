Radiologic technologists to launch island-wide strike tomorrow

Radiologic technologists to launch island-wide strike tomorrow

January 27, 2026   10:20 am

The Government Radiologic Technologists’ Association (GRTA) has decided to launch an island-wide continuous strike in government hospitals starting from 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (28).

The President of the association, Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that during the industrial action, all radiological examinations, including CT scans, MRI scans, mammograms, and surgeries requiring the use of radiation in operating theaters, are expected to be disrupted.

He further noted that the decision to proceed with a continuous strike was taken as no satisfactory solution was provided following the 24-hour token strike launched on January 21.

The GRTA initiated this trade union action in protest against radiological examinations allegedly being conducted on patients by unqualified individuals at the Maligawatta Hospital.

