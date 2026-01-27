Woman Police Constable arrested with heroin in Badulla

Woman Police Constable arrested with heroin in Badulla

January 27, 2026   10:26 am

A Woman Police Constable attached to the Badulla Police Divisional Crime Detective Bureau (DCDB) has been arrested by the Ambagasduwa Police while in possession of 04 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin, police said. 

The arrest has been made last evening (26), police said. 

Investigations have been launched to determine whether the WPC was in possession of the drugs for the purpose of distribution.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today (27).

