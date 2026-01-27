Six police officers arrested for assaulting Catholic priest interdicted

The six police officers attached to the Gampaha Police Divisional Crime Detective Bureau (DCDB), who were arrested and later remanded for allegedly assaulting a Catholic priest, have been interdicted, Sri Lanka Police said.

On January 25, six officers of the Gampaha Police DCDB were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Catholic priest and subsequently remanded after being produced before court.

The incident involves a Catholic priest, a resident of Kotadeniyawa, who was admitted to Negombo General Hospital after alleging that he had been assaulted.

According to the priest, he was traveling by motorcycle on January 24 during the night to attend a religious service when a team of police officers, reportedly on motorcycles, assaulted him in Udugampola, Gampaha.

The group of suspects includes three Sergeants and three Constables, said police.