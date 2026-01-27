Violent attack on school teacher in Oddamavadi caught on CCTV camera

Violent attack on school teacher in Oddamavadi caught on CCTV camera

January 27, 2026   11:33 am

CCTV footage has captured a violent attack on a teacher using a sharp weapon at a school in the Oddamavadi area, within the Valaichenai Police Division.

Reports indicate that the assault followed a heated argument stemming from a long-standing personal dispute, Ada Derana reporter said.

The teacher has sustained injuries in the incident and has been admitted to Valaichenai Base Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that the suspect involved in the assault has fled the area and is absconding.

