President launches Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda national programme

President launches Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda national programme

January 27, 2026   01:34 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that a special authority will be established this year to ensure the protection of the Central Highlands.

The President made these remarks while attending the inauguration of the “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda” national programme, which aims to rapidly restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and make them available for worship and other religious activities.

The event was held today (27) at the Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in Gampola under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

The President stated that the proposed authority will be empowered to formulate and oversee all plans related to agro-industry, irrigation, wildlife conservation, and resettlement within the Central Highlands.

He further noted that strong legislation will be introduced to grant the authority full legal powers, adding that support is expected from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for this initiative.

Accordingly, all development plans within the Central Highlands will require approval from the authority, President Dissanayake said.

The President also emphasized that the authority will have the power to take strict legal action against any violations of the approved plans and strategies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)