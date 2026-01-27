President launches Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda national programme

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that a special authority will be established this year to ensure the protection of the Central Highlands.

The President made these remarks while attending the inauguration of the “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda” national programme, which aims to rapidly restore religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah and make them available for worship and other religious activities.

The event was held today (27) at the Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in Gampola under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

The President stated that the proposed authority will be empowered to formulate and oversee all plans related to agro-industry, irrigation, wildlife conservation, and resettlement within the Central Highlands.

He further noted that strong legislation will be introduced to grant the authority full legal powers, adding that support is expected from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for this initiative.

Accordingly, all development plans within the Central Highlands will require approval from the authority, President Dissanayake said.

The President also emphasized that the authority will have the power to take strict legal action against any violations of the approved plans and strategies.