Police highlight growing drug abuse among schoolchildren

Police highlight growing drug abuse among schoolchildren

January 27, 2026   01:52 pm

Police are maintaining close surveillance over the prevalence of drug abuse among schoolchildren, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler has stated.

Addressing a media briefing held today (27), the Police Media Spokesperson noted that organized networks are distributing drugs such as “Mava” and babul under the pretext of selling popsicles, cotton candy, toffees, biscuits and sweets to schoolchildren within close proximity of schools.

He emphasized that stringent action is being taken against those involved in such illicit activities, noting that 11 suspects have already been arrested in connection with these offenses.

ASP Wootler further stressed that drug-related offenses will be dealt with under the full force of the law, warning that no leniency will be shown. 

He highlighted that possession of more than five grams of cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) or heroin constitutes an offense carrying the death penalty.

The Police Media Spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods, stressing that early intervention is crucial to prevent loved ones from falling victim to the growing drug menace.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)