Police highlight growing drug abuse among schoolchildren

Police are maintaining close surveillance over the prevalence of drug abuse among schoolchildren, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler has stated.

Addressing a media briefing held today (27), the Police Media Spokesperson noted that organized networks are distributing drugs such as “Mava” and babul under the pretext of selling popsicles, cotton candy, toffees, biscuits and sweets to schoolchildren within close proximity of schools.

He emphasized that stringent action is being taken against those involved in such illicit activities, noting that 11 suspects have already been arrested in connection with these offenses.

ASP Wootler further stressed that drug-related offenses will be dealt with under the full force of the law, warning that no leniency will be shown.

He highlighted that possession of more than five grams of cocaine, Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) or heroin constitutes an offense carrying the death penalty.

The Police Media Spokesperson urged citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods, stressing that early intervention is crucial to prevent loved ones from falling victim to the growing drug menace.