Heated situation between police and protesters in front of Presidential Secretariat

A tense situation has arisen between police and a group of individuals staging a satyagraha in front of the Presidential Secretariat.

The group of Development Officers are staging the protest demanding that their service be made permanent.

The protesters burned a box symbolically this morning (27), calling it the ““යුක්තියේ මළගම”,” after which the police instructed them to remove it immediately.

Additionally, when police informed the protesters that they were obstructing those using the pavement, a contentious situation developed between the protesters and police officers.

A group of Development Officers, who say they have been engaged in teaching activities in schools for seven years, commenced the satyagraha last morning (26) in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding that they be absorbed into permanent teacher service.

However, due to the lack of any response, four members of the group have now commenced a hunger strike.