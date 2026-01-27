Heated situation between police and protesters in front of Presidential Secretariat

Heated situation between police and protesters in front of Presidential Secretariat

January 27, 2026   01:59 pm

A tense situation has arisen between police and a group of individuals staging a satyagraha in front of the Presidential Secretariat.

The group of Development Officers are staging the protest demanding that their service be made permanent.

The protesters burned a box symbolically this morning (27), calling it the ““යුක්තියේ මළගම”,” after which the police instructed them to remove it immediately.

Additionally, when police informed the protesters that they were obstructing those using the pavement, a contentious situation developed between the protesters and police officers.

A group of Development Officers, who say they have been engaged in teaching activities in schools for seven years, commenced the satyagraha last morning (26) in front of the Presidential Secretariat, demanding that they be absorbed into permanent teacher service.

However, due to the lack of any response, four members of the group have now commenced a hunger strike.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)