Police inspect 65 vehicles in Ginigathhena, 12 suspended for safety violations

January 27, 2026   02:06 pm

A vehicle inspection operation targeting traffic passing through Ginigathhena town was carried out last evening (26) with the participation of the Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Traffic Inspector and police.

A total of 65 vehicles, including Sri Lanka Transport Board buses and private buses, were inspected during the operation.

According to officers of the Ginigathhena Police Traffic Division, action was taken to temporarily remove 12 identified vehicles from service for a period of 14 days.

The operation was conducted jointly by officers of the Ginigathhena Police Traffic Division, the Nuwara Eliya District Chief Motor Traffic Inspector, and officers from the Hatton Police Division Traffic Unit.

Among the inspected vehicles, revenue licenses of 12 vehicles—including for private buses, six lorries, and a fuel transportation bowser—were taken into custody by motor traffic inspectors on charges modifying the vehicles, fitting dangerous additional parts and malfunctioning brake systems.

Police further stated that the owners of the vehicles banned from operating the vehicles for 14 days until the identified defects are rectified and the vehicles are produced for inspection under the supervision of the Motor Traffic Inspector.

