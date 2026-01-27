Substandard coal imports affect electricity generation; Experts urge Kelanitissa plant activation

The Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Plant should be operated in order to compensate for the electricity generation loss suffered by the national power grid due to the importation of substandard coal, energy experts have stated.

It is reported that the electricity generation capacity that can currently be supplied to the national grid has dropped significantly because the coal imported into the country does not meet required standards.

Citing recent statistics, energy expert Dr. Vidhura Ralapanawe noted that when all three coal power plants are operating at full capacity, a total of 810 megawatts of electricity is generated. However, due to the use of substandard coal, the maximum generation currently achievable is only about 715 megawatts.

Accordingly, the country is losing approximately 95 megawatts of electricity per day. Dr. Ralapanawe emphasized that to fill this shortfall, electricity must be generated using petroleum-based fuels at a very high cost.

According to reports, the coal stock was used for power generation on January 20 and 22.

Energy experts further note that if the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Plant is operated using naphtha, it would be possible to offset the generation losses suffered by the national power grid.

However, experts warn that due to issues surrounding the quality of coal received under the controversial coal tender, Sri Lanka may be unable to import the coal required for this year before April. If this situation persists, the country could face a severe energy crisis.

They also point out that coal procurement must be completed before the commencement of the monsoon season, as rough sea conditions from April to September will prevent coal unloading operations.

Sri Lanka requires at least 60,000 metric tons of coal for electricity generation, to be transported via a minimum of 38 ships. Of this requirement, only about three ships have arrived so far.

Approximately one-third of the country’s electricity consumption is generated by the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai. Experts warn that any reduction in output from its three generators would push the country into a serious power crisis.