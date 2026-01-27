Chief Prelates urge appointment of permanent Auditor General

Chief Prelates urge appointment of permanent Auditor General

January 27, 2026   03:06 pm

Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters as well as the Amarapura and Ramanna Chapters have expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in appointing a permanent Auditor General, warning that the post which remained vacant for nearly eight months, has led to attempts by certain parties to create disputes over state financial management.

In a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Chief Prelates highlighted that some groups are using the absence of a permanent Auditor General to spread negative views about government-led economic development programs.

The letter also stressed that appointing an external officer outside the Auditor General’s Department to the post—responsible for ensuring transparency and accountability in public finances—would be inappropriate.

The Chief Prelates are of the view that Dharmapala Gammanpila, a senior officer with extensive experience within the Auditor General’s Department is the ideal candidate for the vacant post. They also emphasized that his appointment would strengthen the government’s efforts to promote economic prosperity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

🔴LIVEL | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.01.27

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

GMOA launches trade union action; Patients visiting Govt hospitals severely inconvenienced (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Minister Lal Kantha calls for reforms to restore the credibility of the state service (English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Patali raises concerns over recent coal tender,claims Rs. 1.4 billion direct financial loss(English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

Transport Minister inspects Fort Railway Station, proposes flyover to link Pettah bus stands (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)

11 arrested transporting heroin and 'Ice' in two boats brought to Dikkowita Harbour with drug haul (English)