Chief Prelates urge appointment of permanent Auditor General

Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chapters as well as the Amarapura and Ramanna Chapters have expressed concerns over the prolonged delay in appointing a permanent Auditor General, warning that the post which remained vacant for nearly eight months, has led to attempts by certain parties to create disputes over state financial management.

In a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Chief Prelates highlighted that some groups are using the absence of a permanent Auditor General to spread negative views about government-led economic development programs.

The letter also stressed that appointing an external officer outside the Auditor General’s Department to the post—responsible for ensuring transparency and accountability in public finances—would be inappropriate.

The Chief Prelates are of the view that Dharmapala Gammanpila, a senior officer with extensive experience within the Auditor General’s Department is the ideal candidate for the vacant post. They also emphasized that his appointment would strengthen the government’s efforts to promote economic prosperity.