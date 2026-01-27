Probe on release of 323 containers from Colombo Port without inspection to conclude within three months

The Select Committee of Parliament appointed to look into and report to Parliament on the controversial release of 323 containers from the Colombo Harbour without undergoing mandatory inspection has decided to meet every Wednesday.

The weekly meetings are scheduled to commence at 2.00 p.m. to conduct its investigations, the Department of Communication of Parliament.

The decision in this regard was taken at the inaugural meeting of the Committee, held under the Chairmanship of Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara. Accordingly, the Select Committee of Parliament is scheduled to meet again tomorrow.

During the meeting, a preliminary discussion was held on the manner in which the future proceedings of the committee should be conducted and on the parties to be summoned before it.

Committee Chairman Minister Harshana Nanayakkara stated that the Select Committee expects to conclude its investigations within a period of three months.