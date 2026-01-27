Court informed Keselwatte Dinusha is being held under detention orders

January 27, 2026   04:41 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court was informed today that organized criminal ‘Keselwatte Dinusha’ is currently being held under detention orders for questioning.

The Keselwatta Police submitted an investigation report to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court regarding ‘Keselwatte Dinusha,’ the organized criminal who was recently arrested in India and extradited to Sri Lanka.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Keselwatta Police informed the court that detention orders have been obtained to hold and interrogate the suspect for a period of 90 days.

Police further stated that extensive investigations are underway into eight criminal incidents, including murder, robbery, and causing grievous hurt, allegedly linked to the suspect.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the case to be recalled on February 14 and directed police to submit a progress report on the investigations on that date.

